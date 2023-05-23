Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,619.80, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

