Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Financial Contrast

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Pan American Silver and Loncor Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pan American Silver
|$1.49 billion
|2.19
|-$341.75 million
|($1.91)
|-8.14
|Loncor Gold
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.93 million
|($0.01)
|-29.63
Profitability
This table compares Pan American Silver and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pan American Silver
|-27.78%
|0.23%
|0.15%
|Loncor Gold
|N/A
|-6.20%
|-5.99%
Volatility and Risk
Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pan American Silver and Loncor Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pan American Silver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Loncor Gold
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Loncor Gold has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 186.87%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.
Summary
Loncor Gold beats Pan American Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
About Loncor Gold
Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.