Parkit Enterprise Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PKT stock opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

