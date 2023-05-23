Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 9th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $103,162.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,846.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,394 shares of company stock valued at $371,381 over the last 90 days. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

