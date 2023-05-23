Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perrigo Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

