PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PETS opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 54.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

