Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

LON PFC opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £371.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.40, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.20 ($2.00).

In other news, insider David Davies bought 6,588 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.88 ($6,227.46). Insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

