Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.