Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

