Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.