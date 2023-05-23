Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ACNB Stock Up 0.9 %

ACNB stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.36. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.28.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at ACNB

In other news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,419. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

