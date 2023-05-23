PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 252.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,403 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

