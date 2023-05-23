PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,256 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

