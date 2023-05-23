PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $511.39 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.