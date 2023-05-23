PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enbridge by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after buying an additional 1,469,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

