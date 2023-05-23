PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.48 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

