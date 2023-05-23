PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 9.58% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

