PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.85 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

