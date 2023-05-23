PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $306.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day moving average of $277.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

