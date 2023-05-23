PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

