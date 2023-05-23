PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.