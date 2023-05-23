PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.64.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

