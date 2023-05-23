PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

