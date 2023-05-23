PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,570 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

