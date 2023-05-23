Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

