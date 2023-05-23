PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

