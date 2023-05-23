Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 50,194 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 561.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Insulet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $192.33 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.29, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.05 and a 200-day moving average of $302.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

