Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst stock opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.14. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

