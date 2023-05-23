Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Rayonier worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

