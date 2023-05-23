Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 40,847 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Cadence Bank worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

