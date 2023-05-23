Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.62 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Financial Bankshares worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 over the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

