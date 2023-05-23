Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

