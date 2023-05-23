Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Garmin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.