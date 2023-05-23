Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

