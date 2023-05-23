Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Silicon Laboratories worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB opened at $141.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

