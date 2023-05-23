Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

