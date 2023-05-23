Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,207 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

