Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,261 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after buying an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

