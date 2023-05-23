Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.3 %

JBHT stock opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

