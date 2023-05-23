Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,606 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 210,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,590,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,084,000 after acquiring an additional 235,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,335,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,297,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

PPBI opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

