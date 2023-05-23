Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $6,019,395. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

