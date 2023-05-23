ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

