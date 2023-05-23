ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $170.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

