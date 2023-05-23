Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reduced by BWS Financial

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – BWS Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $971.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

