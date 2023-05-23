Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $46.11 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

