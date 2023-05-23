Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Williams Trading cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

