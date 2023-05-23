Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

