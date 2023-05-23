Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

TSE AEM opened at C$73.07 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$82.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.66. The firm has a market cap of C$36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.