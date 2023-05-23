Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

AMAT stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

