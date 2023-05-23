Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Increased by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.26.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

FM opened at C$31.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$39.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.